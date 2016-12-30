Mailbox Protects Mail in an Optimal Manner – Designed by InventHelp Client (FRO-287)

InventHelp is attempting to submit the MAIL D-B to appropriate companies in the hopes of their good faith review.

An inventor from Sanger, Calif., thinks that securement of mail is crucial to both peace of mind and the preservation of privacy. "My mother was afraid of her mail getting stolen," he said, "so I decided to design a way to put her mind at ease by optimizing mailbox security."

The MAIL D-B is a modified mailbox that protects mail from being stolen. It allows access to only authorized users, which promotes security and peace of mind.

Durable and easy to use, the MAIL D-B is ideal for all households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-FRO-287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Mail-D-B/prweb13941549.htm