Molecular Diagnostics Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Molecular diagnostics primarily refers to the class of diagnostic tests that identifies nucleic acids or proteins at the molecular level. Molecular diagnostics has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in in vitro diagnostics industry.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 12/30/2016 — This report on the molecular diagnostics market studies the current and future prospects of the market in Europe. Growing incidences of chronic infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, diarrhea, pneumonia, in addition to increasing geriatric population, and rising number of biotechnology companies is expected to accentuate the growth of molecular diagnostics market in Europe. The Europe molecular diagnostics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the Europe molecular diagnostics market with respect to market segments based on technology, application and their geographic analysis.

Based on technology, the molecular diagnostics market in Europe has been segmented into seven major categories: polymerase chain reaction, hybridization (ISH AND FISH), mass spectrometry, transcription mediated amplification (TMA), next generation sequencing, biochips and microfluidics, others which includes nanotechnology and proteomics. Likewise, on the basis of application, the Europe molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into oncology, infectious disease testing, genomics, blood screening, women's health, microbiology, and prenatal and newborn screening. Infectious disease testing has been segmented into two major categories, namely, virology and bacteriology. Virology segment includes human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) testing, human parainfluenza virus (1, 2, 3, 4) testing, human respiratory syncytial virus (A, B) testing, human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, human rhinovirus A/B testing, hepatitis C virus (HCV) testing, and others which includes human adenovirus (A/B/C/D/E), influenza (A, B), etc. Bacteriology includes hospital acquired infection (HAI) testing, chlamydophila pneumonia testing, chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (CT/NG) testing, staphylococcus aureus testing (MRSA), and others which includes haemophilus influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, etc. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, adoption, efficacy, revenue, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The molecular diagnostics market report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year. A brief patient pool analysis by infectious disease, cancer and cardiovascular disease have also been discussed in the Europe molecular diagnostics report.

Geographically, the molecular diagnostics market in Europe has been categorized into five major regions: Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Southern Europe, and Rest of Europe. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, ADL matrix, growth share matrix, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the Europe molecular diagnostics market.

Current and future trends has also been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to assist them in taking strategic initiatives to establish a strong presence in the market. The report also profiles major players in the Europe molecular diagnostics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, QIAGEN N.V., Hologic, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Siemens AG, Alere. Inc., BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and others.

