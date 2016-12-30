National Association of Professional Women Inducts Mary Symmonds, Co-Founder of the Global Leadership Foundation, Into its VIP Professional Woman of the Year Circle

Mary Symmonds is selected for her outstanding leadership and commitment within her profession

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Mary Symmonds as a 2016-2017 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in a nonprofit organization. NAPW is the nation’s leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

“I’m pleased to welcome Mary into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry



are valuable assets to her company and community.”

Self-motivated and results driven to succeed, Mary Symmonds is a seasoned professional who has constantly set her goals to keep pace with her highest aspirations for personal excellence. Throughout her career, she has exhibited exemplary teamwork, expertise, integrity and dedication.

Ms. Symmonds’ professional title is Co-Founder and Executive Director at Global Leadership Coalition. Her skills and areas of expertise include management and



strategic planning.

According to the company’s website, Global Leadership Coalition focuses on building leadership and entrepreneurship skills, developing ethical and sustainable local businesses, creating long-term employment opportunities and reducing poverty for under-served communities.

The unwavering dedication demonstrated by Ms. Symmonds fully utilizes the aspirations for success that have earned her this recognition from the National



Association of Professional Women, honoring her as an inspiration and a leader in her industry.

