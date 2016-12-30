New Bilingual Book by Andrea Scott Encourages Children to Have a Positive Attitude and to Believe in Their Dreams

Smile Big Dream Bigger (Sonrisa Grande Sueña en Grande) is a bilingual children's book written by St. Louis author Andrea Scott, that inspires individuals to never give up.

In today's society being positive and seeking for greatness is a difficult task for the younger generation to understand. There are mulitple factors that influence the generation; however, there are limited mentors and individuals who can persuade them to truly believe in themselves. Smile Big Dream Bigger (Sonrisa Grande Sueña en Grande) is a children's book that teaches readers to develop self confidence regardless of any negative factors and to also become a leader.

The main character, Samantha, witnesses trouble and despair in her community and in her city of Saint Louis, Missouri; however, Samantha's family helps her to believe in herself and to become a leader by always wearing a smile and never giving up.

At times it is difficult for Samantha to use the values that her family believe in because of the outside factors, but she continues to keep a smile on her face and dream of a better life for her family, her community, and herself.

Smile Big Dream Bigger (Sonrisa Grande Sueña en Grande) is a children's book for children ages 7 and up that includes life lessons that will stay in their hearts.

Smile Big Dream Bigger (Sonrisa Grande Sueña en Grande) is published by Mira Publishing



ISBN-13: 978-1631102592



Published: November 10, 2016



Available online at http://www.notyourordinarylady.com/smile-big-dream-bigger-products



Amazon :https://www.amazon.com/Smile-Dream-Bigger-English-Spanish/dp/1631102591/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1482822735&sr=8-1&keywords=Smile+Big+Dream+Bigger



Book Trail: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El8A5xl_Bk8

Andrea Scott is the author of Smile Big Dream Bigger (Sonrisa Grande Sueña en Grande). This book is her first published children's book. She is an elementary Spanish Teacher and Adjunct Professor. She recently had her book release at a local YMCA in St. Louis Missouri, and proceeds of the book went to a scholarship that she created to help pay for her students at the St. Louis Immerison School annual trip to Puerto Rico. You can read her blogs at notyourordinarylady.com where she talks more about her book and also uses this platfom to motivate individuals.

