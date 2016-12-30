OSPREY Invented by InventHelp Client (KOC-219)

Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., InventHelp is submitting the OSPREY to appropriate companies for their possible feedback.

An inventor, from Mispec, New Brunswick, Canada, thought there needed to be a better way to use a fishing net, so he invented the OSPREY.

The OSPREY provides a hands-free way to utilize a fishing net. In doing so, it offers an effective alternative to traditional fishing nets. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables an individual to keep both hands on the fishing rod. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, the OSPREY is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design enhances convenience when fishing.”

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-KOC-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Osprey/prweb13942630.htm