SeizeTheSnowDays: Subaru WinterFest Lifestyle Tour Celebrates Winter Adventure

Subaru of America, Inc. has announced the start of Subaru WinterFest 2017, a one-of-a-kind, multi-city mountain destination and lifestyle tour for passionate winter warriors. Featuring fifteen stops across twelve resorts, skiers, snowboarders, winter enthusiasts and Subaru owners can enjoy live music, food and beverage, daily giveaways, gear demonstrations and more.

“Subaru has long taken pride in being a brand to facilitate your passions, including winter sports, and our all-wheel-drive vehicles help to power skiers and snowboarders to countless winter adventures,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president of Marketing, Subaru of America Inc. “We are excited to take Subaru WinterFest on the road to resorts around the country to connect those that share our passion for all things winter.”

As part of a national partnership with POWDR Adventure Lifestyle CO., Subaru is able to bring WinterFest to North America’s most celebrated winter mountain resorts. The WinterFest Tour is being executed by POWDR’s event production group, Human Movement, an active entertainment company that specializes in fueling the adventure lifestyle through experiential programming.

Spanning eleven states across the country, Subaru WinterFest will feature live music sponsored by Harman Kardon®, performed by local DJs and acoustic rock, indie-rock and bluegrass bands at each location, along with complimentary s’mores, craft OZO coffee and hot chocolate. Attendees will also be encouraged to participate in daily giveaways and try the latest gear from partners Nordica, Lib Tech, Thule, Klean Kanteen and Under Armour.

Additionally, echoing its Love Promise commitment to both the outdoors and to supporting animals and pets, Subaru is teaming up with the National Ski Patrol to help create a scholarship fund that sends patrollers and their dogs to Wasatch Backcountry Rescue’s avalanche dog training school. Avalanche rescue dogs are an amazing resource for ski patrols as one dog can search a far larger area in much less time than even a dozen trained humans. During the WinterFest events this season, for every Subaru information form received, Subaru will donate $1 to the scholarship fund. At specific WinterFest events, patrollers will also be staging avalanche rescue demonstrations with their dogs.

A full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2017 can be found below:

Dec. 31- Jan. 1 – Copper Mountain Resort, CO

January 7-8 – Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, UT

January 14-15 – Snowshoe Mountain Resort, WV

January 21-22 – Jack Frost Big Boulder, PA

January 28-29 – Wisp Resort, MD

February 4-5 – Boyne Mountain Resort, MI

February 11-12 – Snowshoe Mountain Resort, WV

February 18-19 – Big Sky Resort, MT

February 24-25 – Boreal Mountain Resort, CA

February 26 – Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, CA

March 4-5 – Lee Canyon, NV

March 11-12 – The Summit at Snoqualmie, WA

March 18-19 – Copper Mountain Resort, CO

March 25-26 – Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, UT

April 1-2 – Mt. Bachelor, OR

For more information on a Subaru WinterFest stop near you, please visit www.subaru.com/events.

