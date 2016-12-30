SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – AMPH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2016 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Abeona” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMPH) . Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Amphastar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 27, 2016, Amphastar announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Armstrong Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Armstrong”) had received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), informing Armstrong that its New Drug Application for Primatene Mist, an epinephrine inhalation aerosol product, cannot be approved in its present form. The FDA indicated that Armstrong should make further changes to the product’s label and packaging and conduct another Human Factor validation study to assess consumers’ ability to use the product without the guidance of a doctor or pharmacist.

On this news, Amphastar stock has fallen as much as $2.05, or 10.03%, during intraday trading on December 27, 2016.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

