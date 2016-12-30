SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Endologix Inc. – ELGX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2016 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Endologix Inc. (“Endologix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ELGX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Endologix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 27, 2016, Endologix announced that it is halting shipments of its AFX Endovascular AAA System, the Company’s top-selling product, while it probes a manufacturing issue with some sizes of the device.

On this news, Endologix stock has fallen as much as $1.69, or 23.5%, to $5.50 during intraday trading on December 27, 2016.

