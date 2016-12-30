SLUDGE RUNNERS Invented by InventHelp Client (IPL-376)

A leading invention company, InventHelp is submitting this idea, the SLUDGE RUNNERS, to companies for their possible feedback.

“I thought there needed to be a better way to prevent built-up snow from dropping off my car and spreading all over my garage floor,” said an inventor, from Avon, Ind., “so I invented the SLUDGE RUNNERS.”

The patent-pending SLUDGE RUNNERS provide an effective way to collect and contain moisture from a parked vehicle in a garage. In doing so, they help to prevent stains and damage from melted snow, dirt and rainwater, and keep your garage floor dry, but most importantly, safe. As a result, they eliminate hassles and frustrations and they provide added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the SLUDGE RUNNERS are producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design offers a simple way to solve a messy problem.”

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-IPL-376, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



