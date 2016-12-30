Submission Period Now Open for 2017 Halo Awards

Whether you call it CSR, purpose, cause marketing, social good, social impact, shared value or some other name, it’s time to submit your 2016 programs that do well by doing good to the Halo Awards.

The Halo Awards are North America’s highest honor for corporate social initiatives and cause marketing – and will be the subject of a special section in AdWeek. This prestigious CSR and cause marketing award looks at social good campaigns targeted at consumers and/or employees involving a company and a cause.

“We’re pleased to open the submission period for the 2017 Halo Awards,” said Engage for Good (formerly Cause Marketing Forum) President David Hessekiel, the organization behind the prestigious awards program. “This prestigious award marks its fifteenth anniversary this year and we’re so excited to see the pool of this year’s applicants and all the amazing examples of companies living at the intersection of cause and commerce.”

2017 Halo Award application materials may be found here. The deadline for entry is January 17. To be eligible for consideration, programs must have occurred in 2016 and show benefit to both a business and a cause effort. Additional considerations as well as judging criteria can be found here. Descriptions for the ten categories may be found here.

Finalists will be selected in Q1 of 2017 and winners will be announced at the 2017 Engage for Good Conference on June 1 in Chicago.