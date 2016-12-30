Sunlife Adventures Is Launching a New Product

Supreme Camping Cookware Made to Last

Wellington, FL — (SBWIRE) — 12/30/2016 — Sunlife Adventures has just announced the release of the Camping Cookware as their next product. This cookware set combines a superior, compact design with lightweight material making it stand out from the others. It is definitely considered a must have for any adventurer.

"Back in the old camping days you would have to bring along your pots and pans from the kitchen, it just gets to heavy and bulky to carry around. "says Jonathan Santana, Executive Designer, Sunlife Adventures. "With all of the technology combined with our design team we have found a way to make them both compact and lightweight."

This easy to carry cookware set is perfect for hiking, camping adventures and such. You can also use it in case of emergencies or even on your grill at a tailgating gathering. It is manufactured with anodized aluminum making it extremely lightweight. They have designed it to collapse so that it all bundles together! Not to mention the handy drawstring bag to keep the bugs out.

Staying true to their motto "Designing with the Adventurer in Mind" the new camping cookware mess kit has all the features an adventurer is looking for.

About Sunlife Adventures

Sunlife Adventures is a US brand who manufactures their own products. They are only available for purchase through Amazon. Their mission is to provide consumers with innovative, superior quality travel products.

