Top-Rated Vibration Pad Company, Vibration Solution Announces Blog Post about Treadmill Noise in Time for Post-Holiday Exercise Efforts

Vibration Solution, a top retailer for anti-vibration pads at http://www.vibrationsolution.com/, is proud to announce an information post on how to fix loud treadmills in anticipation of the post-Holiday exercise craze. New Year’s resolutions often include a new healthy exercise routine, yet strong motors and hardwood floors may create too much noise for family members. Vibration pads with ‘Silent Feet’ technology can help.

“Many people can only find time to exercise before or after work. That means early in the morning or late at night when others in the house are sleeping,” explained Rj Yozwiak, Manager of Vibration Solution. “A loud motorized treadmill can create vibration chaos in the home and stop an important health habit. Our vibration pads offer a quiet alternative to the problem.”

Vibration Pads can Help Trim the Impact of Noisy Treadmills

New Year’s resolutions may include a commitment to slimming down with a daily exercise plan and healthy eating habits. For many, exercise has to fit outside of normal business hours. A commitment to the new routine may be solid, but a loud vibrating treadmill at 5:00 a.m. could cause mayhem for the rest of the household. Family members trying to sleep might not appreciate such an early and boisterous exercise routine! Trimming down the clatter of a motorized treadmill could help keep a new exercise plan in place. Vibration pads proven to reduce noisy home appliances may help lessen the sound of busy exercise equipment as well.

The new post is information at the fingertips of those who, on the one hand, want to use their treadmill, and, on the other hand, are respectful of the sleeping and quiet needs of other family members. Anti-vibration pads may be the solution.

