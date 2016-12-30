Upcoming Exhibition of Miniatures Enchants with Wondrous Construction

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents "Pocket Museum," a group exhibition that spotlights the contemporary craft miniature.

Diminutive, yet exactingly crafted, the miniature has an undeniable allure. Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) presents "Pocket Museum," a group exhibition that spotlights the contemporary craft miniature. Featuring five artists working in ceramic, fiber, glass, metal, and wood–Jon Almeda, Althea Crome, Sean Donlon, Nash Quinn, and Marco Terenzi–the exhibition explores the relevance of small-scale objects in contemporary material culture and the renewed fascination with this timeless form.

The works on view enchant viewers through the wonderment of their construction. Jon Almeda’s ceramic vessels are thrown on a two-inch mechanized wheel. Althea Crome’s tiny gloves are knitted with silk thread and wire needles that are so thin, they can accommodate more than 80 stitches per inch. Sean Donlon creates functioning, miniature blown-glass teapots, while Nash Quinn and Marco Terenzi produce metal micro-guns and tiny, scaled woodworking tools, respectively. All of these objects serve as studies that beckon a closer understanding of process.

By displaying miniatures in a physical gallery setting, removed from virtual online galleries or their historical encasement in dioramas or models, "Pocket Museum" offers a fresh perspective on these fascinating works.

"Pocket Museum" was curated by HCCC Curatorial Fellow, Sarah Darro.

Exhibition Dates: January 20 – March 18, 2017



Houston Center for Contemporary Craft



4848 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002

Opening Reception: Friday, February 3, 5:30 – 8:00 PM

See exhibition images and read more about the artists here

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 AM – 5 PM, and Sunday, 12 – 5 PM. Summer Hours: Closed Sundays, July 4th – Labor Day. Holidays: Closed Easter, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Admission is free.

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft is a nonprofit visual arts center dedicated to advancing education about the process, product and history of craft. HCCC provides exhibition, retail and studio spaces to support the work of local and national artists and serves as a resource for artists, educators and the community at large.

