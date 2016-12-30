Voort One Enjoys Incredible Kickstarter Success as Wrist Watch Connoisseurs and Collectors Embrace High Quality Timepieces with a Lower Price Tag

A carefully selected Swiss Quartz mechanism is at heart of a watch which as fashionable as it is functional could be considered part of the secret of their success as they extend Christmas Pricing through December 31st.

Watches come and go in stores and online but few have earned the attention and respect of the Voort One watch currently on offer on Kickstarter until January 14th. That's because the superior quality coupled with attractive pricing and an array of color options makes the Voort One quite a timepiece to watch.

Kickstarter backers agree; The Voort One has achieved the rare distinction of being 120% funded with sixteen days still to go. This is quite a distinction when one considers that better than 65% of all Kickstarter projects fail.

The secret behind the Voort One's success isn't a secret at all. As the successful Kickstarter explains so well: "ONE is a crownless timepiece that offers a simple, fuss free way to set the time. Instead of a regular protruding watch crown, ONE integrates this control to the back, resulting in a perfect circular symmetry. With a single push (and hold), experience the magic as the watch hands rotate smoothly in place. To set, simply release your finger once you have reached your desired time. It's as easy as that!"

Clearly, these superior designs resonate with amateur and professional horologists who appreciate quality, style and simplicity all at once thanks to Voort One.

The Voort One team is not only defying the established norms of wrist watches but the holiday season as well. According to the Kickstarter project: "Christmas is the season of giving, so what better way to give then to reward you with a present from us when you support our campaign! From now through December 31st, a leather pouch will be given with every new pledge (128 SGD and above) made. Why wait? Do grab your first ONE today! For existing supporters, you will automatically be receiving a leather pouch each from us too. This is our way of expressing a big thank you for your support all this while."

These holiday season value-adds take a truly great watch on offer and make it even better.

Their most popular early-bird perk is already sold out so anyone wishing to own a stylish timepiece at a very modest price is encouraged to take advantage of very generous discounts while they are still available.

