Work Out the Calf Muscles Conveniently and Efficiently With CALF BUILDER – Designed by InventHelp Client (HTM-3689)

InventHelp, a leading invention submission company, is submitting the CALF BUILDER to companies for their review.

An inventor from Beaverton, Mich., can’t find an exercise machine that works out the calf muscles in an effective manner. That’s why he decided to develop the idea for a special calf-building device.

The result is CALF BUILDER, an exercise device that enables a user to work out the calf muscles in a convenient and effective manner. Besides promoting fitness and confidence. Compact, ergonomic and easy to use, CALF BUILDER is ideal for all fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Also, it's producible in low-end and high-end versions, as well as residential and commercial versions.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-HTM-3689, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com –https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Calf-Builder/prweb13942467.htm