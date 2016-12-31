Agent of the Year Award goes to Boyer-Rosene Moving & Storage, Inc.

Bekins Van Lines gives Boyer-Rosene this coveted moving industry award

The Bekins Van Lines Agent of the Year award went to Boyer-Rosene Moving & Storage, Inc. at Bekins’ 62nd Annual Partnership Conference in San Antonio, Texas. By showing empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers, and van line employees, Boyer-Rosene was identified as the top interstate agent for Bekins Van Lines.

This isn’t Boyer-Rosene’s first award with Bekins. Having served as Chicagoland movers since 1962 and as a Bekins agent for more than 30 years, Boyer-Rosene has won multiple sales, hauling, and quality awards with the van line. They have also received the BBB award as a Complaint Free Business since 2011 and have been named the 2008 Business of the Year by the Bolingbrook Area Chamber of Commerce.

Boyer-Rosene’s commitment to professionalism and putting customers first extends into their work with the community. The company has worked with both local and national causes by donating labor, trucks, drivers, and warehouses, specifically aiding natural disaster victims in Hurricane Katrina.

Boyer-Rosene is a member of Bolingbrook Chamber of Commerce, Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, Illinois Movers’ and Warehousemen’s Association, and International Facility Management Association. Reach Boyer-Rosene at 847-596-6700 or 800-323-8558 or find out more information online at http://www.boyer-rosene.com. Boyer-Rosene can also be found at their warehouse space at 2638 S. Clearbrook Dr., Arlington Heights, IL 60005.

