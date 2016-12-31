Amerevent’s Rotating Stage Rotostage II Turntable selected by Ocean Reef Cultural Center

The Ocean Reef Cultural Center in Key Largo, Florida will be using a unique Rotostage II modular rotating stage for its acoustical concert on March 9th. This 18 foot diameter turntable is provided by Amerevent, a top-tier event equipment company with warehouses in St. Louis, Atlanta and Kansas City.

Douglas Melgara, Amerevent’s St. Louis Operations Manager, says: “Rotostage is unique in the U.S. because of its modular design that allows easy setup in nearly any location and LTL transport by any common carrier. It’s still an 18-ft round rotating stage that can turn most any equipment, vehicle or load up to 5,500 pounds, using standard 120 volt power. Rotating stages are expensive, but the rotostage modular design finally brings this more in line with the budget of many events.”

Unique in Ocean Reef’s rotating stage is rotating power that provides electricity for the audio systems and lights needed by concert musicians.

About Amerevent

You can relax – we have and do everything you need!

RENTALS | DELIVERY | SETUP | OPERATION | SUPPLIES

Throughout Atlanta and the South or St. Louis, Kansas City & the Midwest – trust your tent rentals, theme party, event planning, party decorating and wedding needs to Amerevent. From the largest, most prestigious events to intimate family gatherings – we have what you may imagine! 20 years experience, local warehouses & 10 times the choice of others, all 120% BEST PRICE GUARANTEED! You’ll love the result!