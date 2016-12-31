Author Chuks Emmauel Inyaba-Nwazojie’s New Book “Fixing Nigeria” Is a Detailed Account of the Greatest Problems Nigeria Is Facing Today

Recent release “Fixing Nigeria” from Page Publishing author Chuks Emmauel Inyaba-Nwazojie is a methodical analysis of the various forms of corruption and abuse plaguing Nigeria coupled with practical solutions to improve the situation and reclaim the country.

Chukwujiekwu Emmauel Inyaba-Nwazojie [Chuks] was born in Abatete, Umuebo, Nigeria, and is an ordained church Elder. He is the president of Seven Stars Import/Export Int. in New York, New York and a Nigeria-American. He has been involved in studying the issues about Nigeria, and has completed his new book “Fixing Nigeria”: a thorough examination of the corrupt political forces including tribalism, bribery, corruption, and fraud that can be found in Nigeria as well as actions to take to reclaim their country from the politicians and former failed military leaders who are still menacing and intruding in the affairs of this nation.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Chuks Emmauel Inyaba-Nwazojie’s enthralling book clarifies the inability of the nation to function effectively due to the failure of its political leaders.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fixing Nigeria” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create – not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13951932.htm