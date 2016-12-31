Author Dawn Counts’s Newly Released “Blessings in the Faces of Grief” is a Blessed and Reassuring Gift for Those Faced With Compounding Grief and Wavering Faith

“Blessings in the Faces of Grief” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dawn Counts captures how she personally approached changing her focus from negativity and pain to feelings of peace, after losing a child and a sibling.

“Blessings in the Faces of Grief:” a balancing and valuable reminder that it is important to hold on to any blessings received, especially during tragic times in life. “Blessings in the Faces of Grief” is the creation of published author, Dawn Counts, the product of a large family who enjoys the adventures of seeing new places and meeting new people.

Dawn says, “I always knew that one day, I would experience the loss of a loved one. I thought it would be a parent, (not) a child or sibling…I always acknowledged that losing someone is part of living in this world. After losing a son and brother, my fairly new faith and relationship with God was tested. Hurt, anger, and confusion drove me to near insanity until I found a means to release some bottled up thoughts and emotions on paper.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Counts’s book was started when a new Christian decided to write things supporting blessing awareness on paper. The desperate need to know God is still around through the losses and various tragedies is a spiritual survival desire. Where is God? Why does God allow these things to happen? The truth may never be known in this world.

This book helps with the awareness of blessings surrounding the grieving. Many times the small blessings are the ones where God is best seen. Identifying and acknowledging the blessings in the most simplistic ways could help the reader better keep faith in God.

It is okay to be angry. Jesus was angry a few times in his life. It is okay to ask why. Jesus asked God why when on the cross. It is okay to grieve. Jesus grieved a few times. Identifying the blessings received will help to see God when His presence seem small or missing.

This book identifies the various biblical passages and experiences that are uplifting, reassuring, and encouraging during tragedies. Blessings are observed by the receiver. They are supportive messages that can help refocus thoughts, prayers, emotions, and heartaches to persevere for those who live on.

