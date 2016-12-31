Brad Schmett Announces Film Festival Glitterati Brings Home Buyers Calling

Brad Schmett of Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Realty announced today that the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival, set to run from Monday, January 2, 2017 through Monday, January 16, 2017 will bring in luxury home buyers as a record-breaking crowd of well over 150,000 attendees enjoy the festivities throughout the Coachella Valley.

Brad Schmett, of Brad Schmett Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Realty has announced today that the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Festival, widely expected to be the biggest event on record so far for the Palm Springs film community, will create a huge demand for local luxury homes. With The Gala, opening-night award ceremony set for Monday, January 2 followed by two weeks of a packed calendar, the real estate community is expected to be extremely busy during the festival.

Schmett recently commented, “We hope to have the pleasure of welcoming everyone to the 28th Palm Springs International Film Festival for another year of the best feature-length films and documentaries from every corner of the globe. We are extremely proud of our reputation in Palm Springs for producing one of the world’s largest and most well attended film festivals. My team and I expect to be extremely busy showing off a superb inventory of luxury homes during the length of the festival.”

This year’s program includes more than 200 films from more than 60 countries. Among the films submitted for Best Foreign Language, a majority will be in the running for an Oscar. Among the distinguished award recipients this year will be Casey Affleck for the Desert Palm Achievement Award Actor, Andrew Garfield for the Spotlight Award , Natalie Portman for the Desert Palm Achievement Award Actress, Tom Hanks for the Icon Award, and Cate Blanchett for the Desert Palm Achievement Award Actress.

Film screenings and events will be held at various venues throughout the Coachella Valley. Advance reservations and ticketing is a must.

For more information on the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival visit https://www.psfilmfest.org.

To find out more about investing in Palm Springs real estate visit http://www.bradschmett.net.

About Luxury Homes by Keller Williams: Luxury Homes by Keller Williams – Palm Springs is an exclusive, elite and sophisticated group of real estate consultants raising the bar for service in the greater Palm Springs real estate market.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Palm-Springs/Film-Festival/prweb13952870.htm