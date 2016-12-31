Cool Dave Drops His Latest Mixtape “Bibles & Coolaide”

The mixtape features appearances by fellow artists Jae Brown, Victor Rogers, Cuzzo, & more.

After the release of the first "Success Universiti" mixtape years ago, Hiya Call'N Productionz artist Cool Dave drops his highley anticipated follow up mixtape "Bibles & Coolaide". The mixtape is currently available to stream and download at the Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes website. The tape features 16 tracks including:

1. The New Me (feat. Jae Brown)



2. Haters Skit



3. Nuthin



4. Praise'N (feat. Victor Rogers)



5. Erryday (feat. Cuzzo)



6. Hit Me Up Skit



7. No Drama



8. She's a Good Girl



9. I Could Be



10. Understand (feat. Real J)



11. King David



12. Our Lives Matter (feat. Sani Ankoma Francis)



13. I Can't Breathe



14. Give It Up



15. Grind



16. Hometown

Cool Dave is a rising rap artist born and raised in Southern Maryland and currently based out of Anderson, South Carolina. Blessed with song writing ability, his music tells a story, combining creativity, mind blowing punch lines and real life situations. Rocking Stages from Colleges, University's, Churches, Lounges, Clubs, and much more; Cool Dave has developed a loyal support base. Cool has never hesitated to talk about his faith which has always caused controversy, ironically putting him inside this box while also leaving him out! Highlights include: College Shows including UNC Charlotte with Dove Award winner Comedian Akintunde, USC UpState "The Journey Impact", Spring Fling, AMTC Shine tour and much more.

