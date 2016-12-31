Diamond Resorts International® Timeshare – Reviews Best Beaches in Cabo San Lucas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2016 / The curve of land between the famed Mexican resort area of Cabo San Lucas, on the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula, up to San Jose del Cabo and the Sea of Cortez, is blessed with many dozens of spectacular beaches, each with their own personality and attraction. Because of its location between the Pacific and the Sea of Cortez, strong currents exist that can make swimming in certain areas dangerous, meaning that the most ideal beaches are those protected by natural harbors or constructed breakwaters. Diamond Resorts International®, a timeshare ownership leader with a worldwide network of more than 370 managed and affiliated locations and cruise itineraries – including 32 around the Sea of Cortez and throughout the Mexican mainland – has put together a list of some of the best sandy retreats in the area for each ocean activity, whether it’s swimming, surfing, snorkeling, tide pool exploring or just relaxing with a cerveza and the soothing waves. Because there are so many beaches and boundaries are fluid, they are most easily identified with kilometer markers.

According to Diamond

Resorts International® Timeshare professionals, one of the best and safest swimming beaches is just on the east side of Cabo San Lucas Bay, at km 1. Here, one can find room to stretch out with water-toy rentals and enjoy a bounty of bars and restaurants right on the beach, making it one of the most popular areas around Cabo. Water taxis await just off shore for convenient transportation around the marina, while side streets lead to shopping, dining and drinking when it's time to take a break from the sun and surf.

Playa Barco Verado, or Shipwreck Beach, around km 10, is named for a Japanese tuna boat, the Inari Maru, that sank in the 1960s. The wreck is no longer in the water, having been moved to the nearby Jack Nicklaus Cabo del Sol golf course. The beach is known for its tide pools which make for ideal swimming and snorkeling when the water is calm. A man-made breakwater protects the beach, but visitors should stay out when the waves get rough. With the abundant sea life, a number of scuba dive tour operators include this beach among their destinations. For even more seclusion and relaxation, a visit down the road to Playa Las Viudas, or Widow’s Beach at km 11, is a great choice. There are many coves and unique volcanic rock formations which make it always possible to find a private spot. Swimming is safe, with wonderful tide pools.

For big waves and ideal surfing conditions, Diamond Resorts International® Timeshare experts recommend a visit to Playa Acapulquito, or Old Man’s Beach at km 28. The beach is home to the famous Zippers break which hosts surfing competitions every July, but it is considered too rough for casual swimming. A surf school, board rentals and a number of restaurants make it a great spot to spend the day.

About Diamond Resorts International®

Diamond Resorts International®, with its network of more than 370 vacation destinations located in 35 countries throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa, provides guests with choice and flexibility to let them create their dream vacation, whether they are traveling an hour away or around the world. Our relaxing vacations have the power to give guests an increased sense of happiness and satisfaction in their lives, while feeling healthier and more fulfilled in their relationships, by enjoying memorable and meaningful experiences that let them Stay Vacationed.™

