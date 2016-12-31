ezPaycheck 2017 Payroll Software Just Released With After Fact Pay For Accountant Compatibility

ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software has just been released with next year’s tax tables, reports and after fact processing for for accountants ease of use. Get the details by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

Accountants running a small to mid-size offices are accommodated with ezPaycheck 2017 from Halfpricesoft.com. The latest version now offers new tax tables, forms, unlimited client accounts, and a simple way to record after the fact payroll. The 2017 brings no price increase for ezPaycheck payroll tax calculation, paycheck printing and tax form w2, w3, 941 & 940 filing.

“Latest ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software has been released for accountant compatibility. ezPaycheck 2017 edition can support unlimited client accounts on the same machine with one flat rate.” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com

EzPaycheck business payroll software is an innovative application created specifically for small and midsize business owners. The easy to use and inexpensive graphical interface allows customers to print paychecks as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms all within one software application. Please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com for further details and trial version.

Current ezPaycheck 2016 users should install this new version after they complete all 2016 paychecks. With ezPaycheck 2017, they can still access 2016 paychecks, view reports and print 2016 tax forms.

ezPaycheck payroll software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. The main features include but are not limited to:



Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints tax forms 940, 941, W2 and W3

Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks

Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge

Supports network for multiple offices or computers

Offers no cost live chat, email, and remote access for customer support

Supports differential pay rates within the company

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods

Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Priced at $89 per calendar year, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business owner.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Payroll-Software/Business-Software/prweb13950077.htm