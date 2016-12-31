Gerald W. Lindhorst’s New Book “A Storm Over Two Rivers” is a Suspenseful and Perplex Work that Delves into a World of Politics, Gambling, Crime and Murder

Recent release, “A Storm Over Two Rivers” from Page Publishing author Gerald W. Lindhorst is both thrilling and entertaining; this work tells the story about two sides battling both politically and physically over the controversial construction of a casino.

Gerald W. Lindhorst, an award-winning investigative and political journalist, has completed his new book, “A Storm Over Two Rivers”: a gripping and potent journey of intrigue and politics with several unexpected twists.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Gerald W. Lindhorst’s passionately crafted and vividly illustrated story that will keep every reader on the edge of their seat!

When a proposed casino is designed to lure Midwest gamblers away from wagering their dollars in Las Vegas, fierce support and opposition erupts to building a casino on the banks of the Mississippi near a wildlife area and the confluence of America’s two largest rivers.

Former military policeman Ryan Reilly, who owns a small farm separating the proposed casino and the wildlife area, joins forces with Park Ranger Jennifer Jordan to prevent the casino from being built. Reilly and Jordan risk their lives in a dangerous struggle against crooked politicians, violent mobsters, an unscrupulous campaign operative, and a Mexican drug cartel—all of who are determined to win at any cost an election allowing voters to approve or deny the casino’s construction.

The turbulent intensity of the campaign leads to the murders of individuals deeply involved in both sides of the issue. The author’s unique twist at the end of the story is unexpected by those desiring the casino and those who do not.

