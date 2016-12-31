Health Risks Related to Poor Dental Hygiene Highlight the Importance of Oral Health, Notes Dr. Farzad Feiz

Commenting on a recent article, the Los Angeles based dentist notes that, as an increasing body of research shows the correlation between poor oral hygiene and increased health risks, it’s more important than ever to practice outstanding dental hygiene habits.

According to a December 6 article published on the New York Post, maintaining oral health can significantly reduce the risk of developing a number of life-threatening diseases and complications. Dr. Farzad Feiz of Calabasas Dental Group and California Dental Care notes that, as more research reveals the link between oral hygiene and overall health, practicing daily dental hygiene habits appears to be more crucial than ever. The Southern California based dentist notes that routine dental visits and daily dental hygiene habits can reduce the risks of developing a variety of health complications, such as:

Infections: The Calabasas Dental Group and California Dental Care note that daily oral hygiene habits can significantly reduce the amount of plaque buildup and other factors that contribute to tooth and gum infections. The dental group also notes that the decreased risk of oral infections can also reduce the chances of developing serious systemic health conditions, such as diabetes.

Heart Disease: The Southern California based dental practice notes that poor oral health can have serious effects on cardiovascular health. Accumulated bacteria in the mouth oftentimes lead to an increased inflammation and therefore risk of heart attack and other heart issues. Dr. Farzad Feiz notes that daily brushing and flossing can rid the mouth of harmful bacteria that can often lead to a variety of cardiovascular issues. Moreover, individuals in need of more serious dental care can rely on a highly skilled dental professional to perform extremely safe and effective procedures that can restore their oral health, including deep cleanings and periodontal care.

Respiratory Issues: Poor oral health is also related to a variety of respiratory problems. Dr. Farzad Feiz notes that the risk of pneumonia and other respiratory diseases can be significantly reduced with daily dental hygiene practices and routine dentist visits. Reducing the amount of harmful bacteria that accumulates in the mouth and spreads throughout the rest of the body by brushing and flossing teeth on a daily basis not only reduces the chance of suffering from health complications, but also maintains the overall appearance of an individual’s teeth.

