LOS ANGELES, CA – Lundin Law PC (http://lundinlawpc.com/) announces that it is investigating claims against New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

To get more information about this investigation, please contact Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or via email at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

Reuters published an article December 2, 2016 revealing that New Oriental has been accused of engaging in college application fraud. The article states, “[e]ight former and current New Oriental employees…told Reuters the firms have engaged in college application fraud, including writing application essays and teacher recommendations, and falsifying high school transcripts.” The same day, Reuters released an update claiming that, due to its earlier report detailing academic fraud allegations at New Oriental, the American International Recruitment Council (“AIRC”) “will investigate the company in response to the report”, and the AIRC’s president-elect called the allegations “highly concerning.” When this information was released to the public, the value of New Oriental fell sharply on December 2, 2016, causing investors serious harm.

Lundin Law PC was created by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

