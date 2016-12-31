IT Job Gains Drop 45 Percent in November

Leading IT Career Site, ITJobsWeb.com Comments on Tech Employment Trends from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report

The IT industry added 7,700 jobs in November, a 45 percent drop compared to October’s monthly job gains, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report on Friday, December 2, 2016.

“The IT industry’s drop in job gains is largely attributed to a loss of 2,100 jobs in data processing,” said Jay Rollins, owner of ITJobsWeb.com, a leading IT jobs website. “Computer systems design and technical consulting also had minimal gains compared to previous months.”

IT job data is collected from 4 unrelated sectors: the data processing, hosting and related services subsector, the computer electronic product manufacturing subsector, the computer systems design and related services subsector, and the management and technical consulting services subsector.

The data processing, hosting and related services subsectors’ loss of 2,100 jobs in November comes after a small gain of 400 jobs in October. “Over the past 12 months, the data processing sector has lost 2,600 jobs,” Rollins said. “The sectors has fluctuated between gains and losses almost every month this year.”

Similarly, the computer and electronic product manufacturing subsector gained 900 jobs in November after having lost the same amount in October.

Computer systems design and related services gained 5,400 jobs in November, while management and technical consulting gained 3,500 jobs.

