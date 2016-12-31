Listen to the First Single Off The Latest Album by Armen Balyan, “Fiya”

Stream the latest single by the Los Angeles based recording artist

Armen Balyan is an artist that represents the sound of the future. He writes & produces all of his music and has a sound like no other artist in the world. With a mixture of Hip Hop, R&B, Dance and fusions of many different sounds from different cultures, Armen is always pushing the boundaries of music and finding ways to bring the new sound.

"Fiya" is the first single off Armen Balyan's upcoming 5th studio album entitled "End of Time," which represents the end of a music era and a beginning of a new one. Armen's last album 'New Style New Sound' which included the hit song "Birthday Suit" has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide (Independently) and has won many awards.

You can stream and download the new single from Armen Balyan now at the Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes website.

For all the latest news and music from Armen Balyan, be sure to visit his official website.

