Marcus Hiles – Considers the City’s Green Initiatives an Undoubted Success

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2016 / With recent news released to inform the general public of the city of Fort Worth’s new endeavor to create additional green space in the historic neighborhood of Fairmount was highly regarded by sustainability-oriented founder and CEO of Western Rim Property Services, Marcus Hiles, whose commitment to keeping in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility is at the forefront of his philosophy of doing business. The renowned real estate developer has been providing Texans with ecologically sustainable luxury living for over three decades, and is proud to see his company’s values being replicated on the government level.

In September, Fort Worth city council member Ann Zadeh described plans to expand an already existing park on lands adjacent to the Fire Station Community Center in the Fairmount area. The highly desired and necessary renovations will add 1.35 acres of walking paths, manicured flora and fauna, congregational areas, and play spaces as part of an initiative to maintain, improve and enlarge open outdoor zones in Texas’ urban cores. Marcus Hiles, a longtime proponent of increasing the state’s tree canopy and a leading supplier of energy efficient housing, believes his communities helped establish the current environmentally conscious trend that is sweeping the nation. Each of Western Rim Property Services’ developments create large swaths of public and private parks in cooperation with local governments and charity initiatives, and one of the company’s main mission statements is to plant 100,000 caliper inches of trees every ten years. Beautiful, natural landscapes are featured at every possible opportunity, as properties border impressive lakes, expansive trails, and even massive protected state forests.

Internally and externally, buildings are thoughtfully constructed with the highest quality materials in order to be ecologically proactive, yet visually stunning. Roofs and attics are equipped with reflective, radiant TechShield® barriers that reduce heat transfer by up to 97 percent, and can lower indoor temperatures by over thirty degrees during harsh summer months. High-density weather stripping and dual pane windows with a layer of argon gas and a solar heat gain coefficient of at least 0.22 further assist in climate control and protection from the elements. Only air conditioners with a seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER) of 16 or more are used, and inside, programmable thermostats allow residents to use up to 30 percent less energy, reducing their utility bills and carbon footprint. By maintaining standards well above industry averages, Hiles and Western Rim provide comfort in the most extreme weather conditions, ensure a respectful, mutually beneficial relationship with the environment, and have lowered carbon emissions by 32,000 tons across over 10,000 properties.

Marcus Hiles, Fort Worth real estate investor and developer, is the CEO & Founding Chairman of Western Rim Property Services, which has been creating affordable luxury rental options and impactful communities across the Lone Star State since 1990, and currently manages over 15,000 properties. As the son of an inner city minister, Hiles is also an avid philanthropist and enjoys giving back to his community. The entrepreneur has completely funded the construction of two large churches in Texas and Massachusetts, and is an instrumental supporter of public and private K-12 initiatives, after school programs, university career services, and job placement programs.

