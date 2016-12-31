NewFed Mortgage Receives Approval from USDA

Danvers-based NewFed Mortgage Corp., a multi-state residential mortgage lender is pleased to announce their approval by the United States Department of Agriculture.

A local family owned company, based in New England, NewFed Mortgage takes pride on its commitment for truly taking the time to meet and get to know each of their clients. New Fed Mortgage President Brian D’Amico commented “Our goal of creating niche products for today’s consumers is being fulfilled. With the ability to underwrite this dynamic program in-house, which offers “zero” down payment for eligible properties. We look forward to serve many more customers in rural communities, to help realize the dream of homeownership”

John Wight Vice President added “NewFed Mortgage would like to educate both the consumer and real estate community to help further our goals on becoming a predominant lender for moderate income families”.

About NewFed Mortgage Corporation



NewFed Mortgage has specialized in residential retail mortgage lending since 2001. Licensed in seven states, the company offers Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA and various state housing programs along with access to various portfolio products. Products range from 1st time home buyer programs with little/no money down, pick your term traditional fixed rate products, adjustment rate programs, renovation loans, and access to custom fit portfolio programs that can be tailored to meet a borrower’s needs.

Complimentary pre-qualifications are available to both first time buyers and repeat homebuyers looking to purchase again to give them the confidence to what they can afford. A strong advantage of being a New England based regional lender unlike most the big banks, New Fed’s focus is solely just on mortgage lending. The company takes an all-in team approach right from the beginning of the process providing personalized, open communication all the way through loan processing to loan closing.



For more information, contact NewFed Mortgage Corp. at (877) 639-3331 or email to info(at)newfed(dot)com.

