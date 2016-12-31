Patty Fischer’s New Book “The Wind Whistles Wicked” is an Engrossing Paranormal Mystery Novel

Recent release, “The Wind Whistles Wicked” from Page Publishing author Patty Fischer is a fascinating science fiction story, drawing upon the ancient Filipino legend of aswang.

Patty Fischer, a writer and author, has completed her new book, “The Wind Whistles Wicked”: a gripping and potent tale of two detectives, as they unravel the secrets behind the ancient legends of witchlike creatures called aswang, which threaten everything that they hold dear.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Patty Fischer’s thrilling tale follows main characters Luther Charles and Glenda McMahan in their fight to protect both their community and their family members from a terrifying supernatural beast.

An ancient legend laced with magical realism lurks in modern-day breathtaking locales of Monterey, Carmel-by-the Sea, and Big Sur in Central California. Detectives Luther Charles and Glenda McMahan from the Monterey PD are called close to dawn to witness a most unnerving autopsy in Monterey Memorial’s basement forensics facility. A male victim found on the damp rocky terrain of Asilomar Beach had been drained of all blood and body fluids.

As the investigation continues, both detectives realize this could be the nightmare they have encountered in the Midwest two years before. Restaurant owner Tilly Houser from the exclusive community of Big Sur becomes involved with the detectives because of her daughter’s savage death in the hands of an elusive artist/nurse, Amora Babasa Thornton. This exotic Spanish Filipino import transforms into an evil shape-shifting aswang told about in Philippine folklore. At a dinner party, to everyone’s horror, in her vile state, Amora goes after her ultimate kill, Luther Charles’s pregnant wife, Althea.

