Positivesingles.com Boom As Positive Singles Make New Year’s Resolutions

The very idea of contracting genital herpes can cause nightmares for many people. And it’s common for a lot of people diagnosed with herpes to feel that they’re going to be cast out of general society for being infected with a nasty disease.

But having herpes need not be the end of your social life, and neither should it prevent you from building lifelong relationships and finding someone you truly love. Sharing the same problems often brings people closer together. That’s why herpes dating sites exist as a place where people can come together and find a partner that shares the same issues as they do.

PositiveSingles.com

Dating site activity typically spikes around December to February. Many people’s New Year’s Resolution will be to get out there and meet their special someone. And having Valentine’s Day so close to the start of the new year only makes the growth that much stronger. Some would say that it’s mainly because more and more of us are becoming connected to the Internet, rather than any significance surrounding the dates themselves. But one thing is certain. As we head into the New Year, top dating sites worldwide are seeing a rapid increase in membership. And the same can be said for sites in the herpes dating niche.

Of the many dating sites that exist on the web, PositiveSingles.com is well regarded for being a pioneer for herpes dating. Positive Singles has been linking people worldwide since 2001 and now sits on the largest STD dating and support site, with well over 1 million members. Not only is it a place for people to find other singles with herpes, Positive Singles also provide detailed guidance for those affected and their own in-house STD counselor for accurate information which has aided many people’s lives.

The site has single-handedly been responsible for many success stories and connected partners. And it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Future Trends

STD statistics in the USA show that the most common diseases like Chlamydia are on the rise. And although they’re more likely to affect young men and women, recent trends suggest a rising burden amongst gay and bisexual men. Many experts suggest that more research is needed to better understand this worrying trend.

Since its inception, PositiveSingle’s growth has been nothing short of staggering. And many other herpes dating sites are also reporting constant growth. This is a positive trend, as with herpes on the rise, it’s clear that support sites like PositiveSingle.com will become all the more important in order to show those affected that they’re not alone in their struggles.

About Herpes Dating Sites