Roughrider

Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, BC / ACCESSWIRE /December 30, 2016 —

Roughrider Exploration Limited (TSX-V: REL) (“Roughrider” or the

“Company”) – is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement“). In connection with this closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,101,000 flow-through units (the “FT Units“) at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for aggregate proceeds of $306,060 and an aggregate of 5,150,000 non-flow-through common shares (the “Non-FT Shares“) at a price of $0.05 per Non-FT Share for aggregate proceeds of $275,500. The FT Units consist of one flow-through common share and one half of one share purchase warrant (a “

Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.10 per common share until December 30, 2018. In connection with closing, Accilent Capital Management Inc. received aggregate finder’s fees of $14,704.20 and 122,535 finders warrants exercisable purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.10 per common share until December 30, 2018.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for debt settlement as well as for general working capital purposes and further work on Roughrider’s Genesis uranium project. All the securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Scott Gibson, the President of the Company acquired, directly and indirectly, 1,600,000 common shares and 800,000 Warrants pursuant to the Private Placement. Prior to the Private Placement, Mr. Gibson owned directly, or had control and direction over 2,364,000 common shares, representing 9.05% of the outstanding shares of the Company and 227,500 share purchase warrants. As a result of the acquisition of the securities described above, Mr. Gibson directly and indirectly now owns and/or controls in aggregate 3,964,000 common shares of the Company representing 10.90% of the post-closing issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, and 1,027,500 share purchase warrants.

In addition, Pavilion Flow-Through (2016) 1 (“Pavilion“), acquired directly, 3,334,000 common shares and 1,667,000 Warrants pursuant to the Private Placement. Prior to the Private Placement, Accilent Capital Management Inc. (“Accilent“), the portfolio manager of Pavilion owned directly, or had control and direction over 1,693,000 common shares, representing 6.48% of the outstanding shares of the Company. As a result of the acquisition of the securities described above, Accilent directly and indirectly now owns and/or controls in aggregate 5,027,000 common shares of the Company representing 13.83% of the post-closing issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and 1,789,535 Warrants.

The Company has been advised that Mr. Gibson and Pavilion each separately acquired these securities for investment purposes and may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

In total, directors and officers of the Company subscribed for a total of 3,300,000 under the Private Placement. The issuance of these securities to directors and officers under the Private Placement are “related party transactions” under the policies of the Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in

Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related party transactions under Sections 5.7(b) and 5.5(b), respectively, of MI 61-101. There has been no prior formal valuation of the common shares and share purchase warrants issued as there has not been any necessity to do so. The Private Placement has been reviewed and unanimously approval by the Company’s board of directors, including the independent directors.

About Roughrider Exploration Limited



Roughrider’s focus is exploring the 131,412 hectare (324,728 acre) Genesis uranium project located in the Wollaston-Mudjatik geological trend extending northeast from Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. Roughrider has the option to earn an 85% interest in Genesis from Kivalliq Energy Corporation.

For

further information, please contact:

Scott Gibson



Chief Executive Officer



604-697‐0028





