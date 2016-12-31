Stunning New Evidence from Damon T. Berry Proves the Mayans Used Bluetooth

Filmmaker, Damon T. Berry has just released the sixth installment of, “The Knowledge Of The Forever Time.” An online film series that is unlike anything you have ever seen, and this particular episode is nothing short of, “Awesome.” In this episode, which is called, “An Invitation,” The film explores the hidden knowledge of some of our greatest mysteries, two of which will leave you completely astounded. The film opens with the revealing of what is called, “The Black Knight Satellite.” A mysterious satellite that has been orbiting our world long before we invented one. Many believe in it whole heartedly and others believe it doesn’t exist at all. However, the revealing of this satellite leads all of us on this incredibly intense understanding of what an alien earth orbiting satellite would be used for. In the end we find the answer to be elegantly simple, because every satellite is used for only one purpose….to communicate.

This is where the film truly unravels the mind, because there is evidence that earthly communication with this alien satellite has been taking place for more than 13, 000 years, and the last people to have ever had contact with this ancient satellite were the Mayans. Yes, The Mayans. Nearly one thousand years ago there is conclusive evidence that not only were the Mayans communicating with this strange satellite but they were also fully equipped with Bluetooth headsets and ear pieces. This highly technological advancement in their ancient society means that everything we have been taught about them is completely wrong. Hieroglyph after hieroglyph and writing after writing clearly shows that these ancient peoples were speaking into a device that is inserted into the ear. The evidence that is displayed in this film in so incontrovertible that it will send your mind spinning. Moreover, if you are one of faith be prepared, because this film also unveils one of the greatest mysteries of all time, “The Glorification Of The Eucharist,” and it is holier than anything you could have ever imagined. Not to give away to much of the film, but this is completely earth changing. The series creator is named, Damon T. Berry and he believes that his purpose is to make this knowledge freely available to the world and unbelievably he publishes each beautifully and well crafted episode on YouTube. Search, “Damon T. Berry, Writer,” or “The Knowledge Of The Forever Time.” A film worthy of a look, but be forewarned as the answers to life’s greatest mysteries can be very unforgiving. He also warns all of us of dark days on the horizon and also of dark choices that each of us will make. All of which will contribute to the end of our world.

About Damon T. Berry

Damon T. Berry is a writer and director based in Dallas, Texas.