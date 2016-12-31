Tiny Jewel Box Chairman to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Top Honor to be bestowed on Jim Rosenheim comes from Jewelers of America

Tiny Jewel Box, the historic family run jewelry business, which has grown substantially in the last year, has been notified that Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, and the GEM Awards Committee plan to award the store’s Chairman, Jim Rosenheim, the GEM Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 15th annual GEM Awards on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

The GEM Awards gala honors the outstanding achievements of individuals or companies whose work raises the visibility and status of fine jewelry and watches. The GEM Award for Lifetime Achievement is granted to an individual who has accumulated a career’s worth of contributions to the fine jewelry and watch industry. Honorees set a standard of excellence that serves as an inspiration to industry colleagues.

Jim Rosenheim has helped his family grow Tiny Jewel Box, a three-generation jewelry business, into an iconic Washington, D.C., institution and internationally renowned jewelry store. His career at Tiny Jewel Box began at the age of 12, working by his parent’s side, and by 18, he was a lapidary and bench jeweler. Today, he leads the store as its Chairman. Jim’s vision was to transition Tiny Jewel Box from a resource of primarily antique jewelry to a fashion-forward store with the best jewelry at a wide range of price points. He was one of the first jewelers to bring bold, Italian jewelry to the forefront in the U.S. and is credited with discovering designers from David Yurman to Alex Sepkus.

Jim is no stranger to awards, he has received a plethora of recognition in the jewelry industry, but this award is monumental for him. Jim explains, “The Lifetime Achievement Award from Jewelers of America, a pillar organization in our community, is incredibly humbling. To me, it means that my life’s work has had a positive impact on others.”

Jim earned a BS from Syracuse University, an MBA from the American University, attended Georgetown Law Center and holds a Graduate Gemologist degree from the Gemological Institute of America.

“Jim Rosenheim is one of the most respected individuals in the jewelry industry. He is passionate, kind and a dear friend to many. The success of Tiny Jewel Box is only one aspect of his achievements. His lifetime of nurturing talent and giving back to the jewelry industry are a large part of why the GEM Committee will honor him with a Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Norman Miller, Chair of GEM Awards.

In addition to the GEM Award for Lifetime Achievement, JA will reveal winners of several other GEM Awards live during the ceremony. The other GEM Awards categories and their nominees will be announced soon.

About Tiny Jewel Box



Tiny Jewel Box is a three-generation family jeweler established in 1930. The store offers a unique collection of premier designer and vintage jewelry, fine Swiss watches, one-of-a-kind gifts, and exclusive corporate items. It enjoys a reputation among Washington area shoppers for quality craftsmanship, welcoming personalized service, and an emphasis on one-of-a-kind creations.

