Boeing Recommends Hydraulic Reservoir Replacement Part

Boeing Commercial Airplane Company issued a Service Handbook recommendation to replace the hydraulic reservoir pressurization gauge for service reasons. The Rogerson Aircraft Corporation gauge G-3721 is the sole recommended replacement part for the following operators of Boeing aircraft: 737-600, 737-700, 737-800, 737-900ER, BOEING 737 Next Generation, BOEING 737 MAX

Fixes Leakages in Hydraulic Reservoir Bay:



Due to hydraulic leaks and conditions which could affect service and dispatch reliability, Boeing Commercial Airplane Company has recently recommended the replacement part G-3721 gauge. Rogerson Aircraft Equipment Group manufactures the replacement part, proven by millions of successful trouble free flight hours.

World's Largest 737 Operator Supply Agreement:



To address these Fleet issues, the world's largest 737 operator has now entered into a supply agreement for purchase of the G-3721 gauge. Deliveries have already begun and will continue through 2017.

Fleet Team Digest Recent Update:



Boeing Commercial Airplane Company recently issued the following service update:

737NG-FTD-29-15003. “Boeing recommends that 737NG operators install the Rogerson



P/N G3721 reservoir pressurization gauge which is current 737NG approved.”

Easy Replacement:



No special tools required. The factory new replacement G-3721 gauge can be installed in



minutes.

Parts Available Now, Do Not Wait:



Due to high demand, thousands of additional parts have been put into production to support over 5500 aircraft in the world fleet today. Purchase Orders will be filled in the order received.

Low Maintenance & High Reliability:



The G-3721 gauge was designed for tens of thousands of reliable service hours. It is proven with millions of successful flight hours. On Condition maintenance will only be required in the future.

Warranty & Support:



The G-3721 gauge is being offered to all 737 operators with the original factory warranty. Full technical support and documentation is available from the manufacturer.

Buy Direct or From The Boeing Company:



Purchase today for the only Boeing Commercial Airplane Company recommended replacement for the 737 Hydraulic Reservoir Gauge.

About Rogerson Aircraft Corporation:



Rogerson Aircraft Corporation is a pioneer in the design, manufacture, and support of commercial and military aircraft systems worldwide, featuring innovation and value. Our Quality systems are currently approved by the FAA, EASA, ISO 9001, and the world's leading aircraft manufacturers. Currently doing global business in over 100 countries, our products are installed in most aircraft flying today.

Rogerson Aircraft Corporation



2201 Alton Parkway



Irvine, CA 92606



+1 (949) 442-2352



G-3721hotline(at)rogerson(dot)com



or



Boeing Commercial Airplane Company

