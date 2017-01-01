City Edge Apartment Hotels Offers Best Value Accommodations for Value Conscious Leisure and Business Travellers

Melbourne, Victoria — (SBWIRE) — 01/01/2017 — Australia's largest group of hotels, City Edge Apartment Hotels, offers budget accommodation around Melbourne and Brisbane. They serve their guests with dedication and sincere kindness, to make their trip truly remarkable for lifetime. Each of their hotels are located away from the crowd, but convenient to city highlights. They are intimate in scale and create the ambiance of being a personal guest in a private home, rather than just a hotel occupant. The hotel rooms consist of a number of amenities that make the guest stay more enjoyable. This group of hotels has multiple hotels across the Melbourne, including Brisbane CBD, which are most elegant from the outside to the inside.

City Edge Apartment Hotels offers accommodation as per the needs of their customers with a variety of extras. They have been known for two decades for providing friendly, efficient and reliable apartment accommodation solutions, servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travellers. The accommodations they offer are equipped with all modern amenities like free Wi-Fi, Ensuite bathroom, Security electronic door lock, Door security peephole, Iron and ironing board, Air-conditioning and many others. Individuals planning a trip to Melbourne for business or leisure can count on them for their accommodation needs.

Talking more about their hotel, one of their representatives stated, "As one of the leading cheap Melbourne hotels, City Edge is designed for the convenience and comfort of travellers. Known for friendly, efficient and reliable hotel accommodation solutions in servicing the needs of informed and value conscious travellers for the last two decades, City Edge offers leisure and corporate travellers flexible accommodation alternatives in desirable locations at affordable tariffs."

About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge is well-known for budget accommodations in Melbourne. This national hotel group has 4 properties in Melbourne, 1 in Brisbane, and 1 in Melbourne's Eastern suburbs, Box Hill. They are into the business of apartment hotels and serviced apartments for rent at reasonable rates. The company claims to provide best rental accommodation deals in Melbourne and serving its customers for over two decades, it is recognized for its friendly, reliable, and efficient accommodation solutions. Apartments for both short and medium term stay are made available.

