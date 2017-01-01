Diamond Resorts Reviews – Las Vegas Luxury Golf Courses

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 1, 2017 / Along with the unrelenting sounds of slot machines, taxi horns and flashy shows, Las Vegas enjoys a wealth of golf courses. Fifty, to be exact, located throughout the city, from right on The Strip to just outside the city limits, many of them offering golf aficionados that once-in-a-lifetime chance to play a world-class course. Two properties run by Diamond Resorts International®, one of the world’s largest network of vacation ownership resorts with more than 370 managed and affiliated properties globally, are ideal for a Vegas golf excursion with the whole family. Diamond Resorts Reviews report that the Cancún Resort Las Vegas and Polo

Towers Villas both boast Vegas-style accommodations, yet with home-style amenities that will make a golf getaway more comfortable such as fully-equipped kitchens and complimentary washers and dryers.

The Bali Hai Golf Club consistently ranks as one of the top courses in the nation, situated on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, just under 4 miles from the Cancún Resort Las Vegas. Featuring a South Pacific theme throughout, this Schmidt/Curley designed course is highlighted by seven acres of water features, a spectacular island green, more than 4,000 trees including 2,500 stands of towering palms and 100,000 tropical plants and flowers. Diamond Resorts Reviews gives high marks to the nearby Cancún Resort Las Vegas, which is designed around a Mayan theme, including a towering pyramid complete with a cascading waterfall, four enormous water slides, a grand swimming pool and poolside café, as well as a full range of spa services. Spacious and comfortably-appointed villas and penthouse suites, this desert resort oasis offers the ideal getaway.

With the first step into the marble lobby of the Polo Towers Villas, visitors are greeted with a rich, tranquil atmosphere and the gentle melodic sounds of a live grand piano. Upstairs, the rooms feature Tuscan-inspired décor, a well-equipped kitchen, in-suite entertainment, wet bar and balcony or terrace. There’s plenty of room to relax and enjoy vivid panoramic views of Las Vegas from the private balcony. Amenities at the resort include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a rooftop pool and spa for adults, and a family water park and play area. For any serious golfer staying at Polo Towers Villas, Diamond Resorts Reviews advises to be sure and visit the Royal Links Golf Club. Designed by architect Pete Dye, these 18 holes pay homage to other, famous holes from British Open courses, including Troon’s “Postage Stamp” and St. Andrews’ “Road Hole.”

