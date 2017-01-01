Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods Opens Its Tenth Store This Year

This week, Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods opened its 10th store. With New Year's Resolutions top of mind, Americans are hungry for healthy options to help meet their health and wellness goals.

This week, Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods opened its 9th store in Prairie Village, KS and 10th store in Omaha, NE.

Eat Fit Go was founded by Sam Vakhidov, CEO, and Aaron McKeever, President. It opened its first store in February of this year, in Omaha, NE, and has no plans of slowing down, with plans on adding up to 80 more stores in 2017.

Eat Fit Go is the fastest growing company in its industry.

Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods stores have a simple, clean design, and our team makes eating healthy easy and delightful. All team members have training and experience to help navigate even the trickiest of diets or fitness goals, educating every customer who walks through the door.

Beyond the rapidly increasing number of storefronts, Eat Fit Go has plans to expand into eCommerce, delivery and a health and wellness mobile app in early 2017. Healthy food should be affordable and accessible no matter where you are located, and the goal is to get healthy food to your front door within 24 hours.

Eat Fit Go hopes to revolutionize the way people eat on the go. Eat Fit Go makes staying fit and healthy simple by doing the cooking and portioning for you. There is such a demand for healthy, quick, affordable options. Not only is it fresh and healthy, the meals are all prepared with high-quality food that you actually want to eat.

"Eat Fit Go is perfect for anyone looking to optimize their health. Our well portioned, chef created meals will help every aspect of your life. Whether you use it for the majority of your food or just when you don't have time to do it yourself, the high quality ingredients will help you live your best life possible. Sleep better, look better, and feel better while having more free time for life's great adventures," says Erik Bird, Chief Attitude Officer at Eat Fit Go Healthy Foods.

The U.S. spends $190.2 billion each year on obesity-related medical costs, with $14 billion of that on childhood obesity alone. Obesity-related illnesses cause an estimated 300,000 deaths each year, making obesity the 2nd biggest killer behind tobacco. From years of eating processed food, engineered to make food last longer and stretch further, emerged a culture of indulgence. Today's eating habits are outdated. Eat Fit Go can make a difference. Eating healthy doesn't have to be challenging or complicated.

With New Year's Resolutions top of mind, Americans are hungry for healthy food options to help meet their health and wellness goals. Eat Fit Go takes out the guesswork, and eliminates the need to diet at all – simply eat healthy, whole foods, conveniently, and get more out of life.

About Eat Fit Go:

Eat Fit Go provides a simple solution to eating healthy on the go. All ingredients are listed right on the label, so you know exactly what you’re eating. Just think of us like a grocery store except all the groceries are already picked out, cleaned, chopped, cooked, and packaged. And the best part? There’s no cleaning. The 100% recyclable containers make it easy to eat delicious, balanced meals without the stress of cleaning up.

Eat Fit Go meals are cooked daily in corporate-owned kitchens and distributed to Eat Fit Go stores in temperature-controlled vehicles. Eat Fit Go meals range in price from $4.75 to $11, and have a refrigerated shelf life of 5-7 days.

America is becoming more and more dependent on processed foods that are causing numerous health problems across the board. This issue continues to trend in the wrong direction decade after decade. Eat Fit Go’s model of real food with no preservatives or added artificial ingredients will help create more options for people to take control of their own health.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13952826.htm