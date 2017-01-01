Happy New Year, Mr. President Elect Trump, and Help SL Tamils with Two Important Things in 2017, Says Tamils for Trump

Tamils for Thump sent a New Year Message to President-Elect Donald Trump on Friday, December 30, 2016 to wish him and his family well.

Tamils for Thump sent a New Year Message to President-Elect Donald Trump on Friday, December 30, 2016.

The letter started with “May God bless you and your family with the strength to carry on as our New President with the same courage, wisdom and the optimism that you have shown to American people during your presidential campaign.”

The letter continues that “It is that spirit that has kept the American Dream alive for generations, and it is that spirit that will keep it alive for generations to come. Happy New Year, Mr. President-Elect.

“The New Year is a time of hope and renewal. The Tamils for Trump group wishes the president-elect will work for international justice for the Tamil victims either through ICC or International Tribunal for those war crimes committed by Sri Lankan officials during the ethnic war that killed over 145,000 Tamils, there is a need to help the Tamil victims in northeastern Sri Lanka to determine their own destiny and reestablish Tamils’ independence. We hope that Tamils can return to that stability enjoyed before the colonization by the Europeans in the island of Sri Lanka.”

Tamils for Trump is a political activist group comprised of Americans; the majority are Tamil Americans. They believe that over 145,000 Tamil civilians living in Sri Lanka were massacred during the last weeks of the Sri Lankan ethnic war. They have also observed post war behaviors of the Sri Lankan Sinhalese victors, and concluded that Tamils in Sri Lanka will only be safe when this war torn island is divided into two individual self-governing nations.

It is of interest to note that, according to UN Internal Review Report on Sri Lanka, around 70,000 Tamil civilians may have been massacred in the last six months of the ethnic war. Also, Rt. Rev. Dr. Rayappu Joseph, the Catholic Bishop of Mannar in Sri Lanka, gave a presentation to the Sri Lankan Lessons Learnt & Reconciliation.

Email: info(at)tamilsfortrump.com



Phone:914 721 0505



Web: http://www.tamilsfortrump.com





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13952943.htm