Marcus Hiles – Donates Coats To Keep Underprivileged Children Warm in Cold Winter

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 1, 2017 / Despite Texas’ flourishing real estate industry and an astoundingly diverse range of activities across various sectors of economy, the Lone Star State has been noticeably less affirmative in undertaking effective policy actions to eliminate poverty among the urban population. Marcus Hiles, a prominent developer of affordable luxury housing throughout Texas, is well aware of the more than 1,200 homeless children living on the streets of inner city Dallas, and fights relentlessly to assist these youth plagued by poverty. Most recently, in an effort to protect school children from the approaching winter elements, Hiles donated over 300 coats that will be distributed to those most in need by a church in the Dallas/Fort Worth are.

While the many magnet schools located throughout Dallas’ affluential suburbs are regarded among the country’s best public high schools, touting world-class instructors and facilities, the inner city district portrays a starkly different image, and reflects what is becoming an epidemic throughout the nation’s urban communities: an overwhelming majority of children living in dire circumstances. In the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), 86 percent of students qualify for free and reduced-price meal plans, and the state considers 66 percent of the district’s students to be at risk for dropping out, according to the New York Times. Furthermore, a report submitted in a recent City Hall Council Meeting concluded that 38

percent of children in the downtown area are either homeless or live in a family that earns a gross income beneath the poverty line, although more than 27,000 of the individuals in these families work full-time jobs.

The non-profit organizations that collect goods to feed, clothe, and equip these children for school, such as the church that will distribute Hiles’ coats to K-12 grade students, are essential to the growth of the community, and Marcus Hiles urges local businesses and residents to avidly support these causes. By providing spiritual, emotional and academic support, these programs help at-risk youth overcome hardships, placing them onto the right path for success.

Marcus Hiles is a renown real estate investor and the Chairman & CEO of Western Rim Property Services with over two and a half decades experience developing residential rental townhomes and apartments throughout Texas. The son of an inner city minister, Hiles has dedicated much of his adult life to alleviating hardships for economically disadvantaged women and children, donating over $2.5 million to public and private K-12 initiatives, childcare programs, university career services, and job placement programs.

