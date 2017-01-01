Nation’s 1st Academic Certified EC-Council Instructor in EC-Council’s Certified Security Analyst Program Produced by Ferris State University

On Friday, December 9th, Certified EC-Council Instructor (CEI) Gerald Emerick, of Ferris State University, became the first academic CEI to pass the EC-Council Certified Security Analyst exam, version 9 (ECSAv9) in the U.S. region.

On Friday, December 9th Certified EC-Council Instructor (CEI) Gerald Emerick, of Ferris State University, became the first academic CEI to pass the EC-Council Certified Security Analyst exam, version 9 (ECSAv9) in the U.S. region. Taking the course originally with an EC-Council master instructor at EC-Council’s annual Hacker Halted 2016 events in Atlanta, Ga., Emerick successfully completed all components of the ECSAv9 course on his first attempt. Ferris State now hopes to become one of the first universities in the U.S. to offer the challenging ECSAv9 course, looking to redefine the way penetration testing courses are offered to prepare students to land the types of jobs they desire today.

“With the challenges version 9 of our EC-Council Certified Security Analyst course presents, I am most excited that Ferris State University is raising the bar on how it challenges and educates its students to prepare them for the careers they want,” said EC-Council’s Director of Academics for the U.S. division, Wesley Alvarez.

The International Council of eCommerce Consultants (EC-Council) is a member-based organization widely known for offering the most challenging and recognized Cybersecurity certifications globally. On November 1, 2015, EC-Council launched its most challenging and rigorous version of the popular EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA) certification, version 9 (https://www.eccouncil.org/programs/certified-security-analyst-ecsa/). The newly reformatted course provides a real-world, hands-on penetration testing experience and offers a globally accepted hacking and penetration testing course that covers the testing of modern infrastructures, operating systems and application environments. The course also teaches how to document and write a formal penetration testing report. Not only is the course challenging, but it incorporates on-the-job scenarios with a strict 30-day lab range (iLabs) to complete a series of challenges, and a 60-day penetration testing template deadline to document the findings. “Phase 1” of the exam is to complete the challenges in the lab range and document findings on the report templates provided. The completed penetration testing template results must be submitted directly to the EC-Council certification team for a thorough analysis and approval/dismissal. If approved, the student becomes eligible to test out on the final ECSAv9 exam, “Phase 2” of achieving the certification credential.

Ferris State University, a prominent University in Michigan and a Center of Academic Excellence (CAE), is also an EC-Council academic Accredited Training Center (ATC). The partnership between Ferris State University and EC-Council allows the university to designate Certified EC-Council Instructors in various EC-Council certifications such as Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Network Defender (CND), Certified Secure Computer User (CSCU) and more. With this, registered CEIs teach classes with official EC-Council content, providing a value for their students in the form of a stackable credential with credit courses. Ferris State University students taking these designated courses become eligible to test out on EC-Council certifications for a discounted price, also bypassing the standard exam eligibility application processes and fees.

Emerick is a professor in the Information Security and Intelligence undergraduate and graduate programs at Ferris State University (http://www.ferris.edu/business/program/information-security/). He has worked more than 20 years in the industry in roles such as IT consultant, software engineer, database administrator, and project manager, prior to joining a talented and committed group of faculty and students at Ferris State University in the fall of 2011. The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security have designated Ferris State University as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. Emerick’s teaching and research efforts are focused within the undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of penetration testing with an emphasis on web and mobile application security, database security, and security informatics. He also enjoys engaging with students, faculty, and industry leaders outside of the classroom in cyber competitions and events such as NCL, CCDN, student organizations, and GrrCon. When time permits, he also provides private consulting services in areas such as application security assessment and data security. Outside of the classroom, Emerick enjoys time with his family, biking, hiking, kayaking, playing the guitar, and any other activity that allows him to appreciate the outdoors in the wonderful state of Michigan.

