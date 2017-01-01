Novogradac & Company LLP Promotes Five to Principal

New Principals Bolster Service, Leadership of National CPA Firm

Novogradac & Company LLP, an accounting and consulting firm with 25 offices nationwide, has elevated five members of the firm to principal. The firm, which specializes in affordable housing, community development, historic preservation and renewable energy, is proud to announce the promotions of Abby Cohen in the Washington, D.C., metro office; Matt Lockhart in the New York City office; Ashley McKenzie in the Dover, Ohio, office; Dipika Patel in the San Francisco office; and Alicia Sacko in the Cleveland office to principal.

“My partners and I are pleased to announce the promotions of Abby, Alicia, Ashley, Dipika and Matt to principal. We are proud of the considerable contributions that these individuals have made to the firm,” said Michael J. Novogradac, CPA, the firm’s managing partner. “These professionals have taken great strides in working to better serve our existing clients, while creating relationships with new clients. Their hard work and dedication is what enables the firm to continue to be an industry leader in affordable housing, community development, historic preservation and renewable energy.”

Ms. Cohen works in the valuation consulting, market research and government services division of Novogradac & Company LLP. She has extensive experience performing market feasibility studies, appraisals, rent comparability studies and consulting services for a broad cross-section of clients in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) industry, including developers, lenders, syndicators and state agencies. She also works extensively in the historic tax credit (HTC) and new markets tax credit (NMTC) industries, preparing reasonableness opinions related to the IRS Revenue Procedure 2014-12 safe harbor ruling. Ms. Cohen received a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and is a frequent speaker at various industry events. She is a designated member of the National Council of Housing Market Analysts and the DC Chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women and is licensed as a certified general appraiser.

Mr. Lockhart specializes in both the real estate and renewable energy industries. Mr. Lockhart has significant audit and tax experience, which includes traditional financial statement audit and tax preparation services, as well as special-purpose final cost certifications audits for low-income housing and renewable energy clients. Additionally, Mr. Lockhart has assisted developers and investors in transaction structuring for LIHTC, HTC and renewable energy tax credit (RETC) transactions. In the affordable housing industry, he has worked with developers and investors in structuring acquisition/rehabilitation transactions, including those using LIHTCs, tax-exempt bond financing and restructuring of nonprofit-owned developments into affordable housing partnerships. In the renewable energy industry, he has assisted developers in structuring transactions for solar and wind projects using Treasury grant proceeds, investment tax credits (ITCs) and production tax credits (PTCs). He earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting and philosophy from the University of Scranton. He is licensed in New Jersey and New York as a certified public accountant.

Ms. McKenzie has experience with institutional investors, syndicators, insurers and specializes in the LIHTC industry. Her experience includes assisting clients with attestation services, tax return preparation, transaction structuring and underwriting, due diligence, forecasting and consulting on tax and accounting issues. Ms. McKenzie earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kent State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Ashland University. She is licensed as a certified public accountant in Ohio.

Ms. Patel provides audit, tax and consulting services to numerous organizations, including real estate firms, nonprofit organizations, corporations and investment companies. Her experience includes assisting clients with attestation services, tax return preparation, transaction structuring and underwriting, forecasting and consulting on tax and accounting issues. Before joining Novogradac & Company LLP, she received a bachelor’s degree in business economics with an accounting emphasis and law and society from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is licensed in California as a certified public accountant.

Ms. Sacko specializes in providing financial statement audits, tax return preparation and cost certification audits to LIHTC clients, including those subject to the regulatory requirements from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and HTC industries. She works with syndicators specializing in equity fund audit and tax services. Ms. Sacko received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Notre Dame College and is licensed in Ohio as a certified public accountant.

Novogradac & Company LLP began operations in 1989 and has since grown to more than 500 employees and partners with offices in San Francisco, San Rafael, Walnut Creek and Long Beach, Calif.; Dover, Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; St. Louis; Boston; New York; Chicago; Austin and Dallas, Texas; Portland, Ore.; Naples, Fla., Raleigh, N.C.; Toms River and Iselin, N.J.; and the greater metropolitan areas of Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Detroit; Kansas City, Mo.; and Seattle. Specialty practice areas include tax, audit and consulting services for tax-credit-assisted affordable housing, community revitalization, rehabilitation of historic properties and renewable energy. Other areas of expertise include business valuation, preparation and analysis of market studies and appraisals of multifamily housing and renewable energy investments.

For additional information on Novogradac & Company LLP’s personnel and areas of expertise, visit http://www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13952367.htm