Quartz Master Introduces Two New Designs to their Marble Collection

New Jersey based manufacturer of ‘marble inspired’ quartz introduces two new designs.

Quartz Master, the leading quartz surface manufacturer, is excited to unveil Calacutta Miel and Venato Gold.

The process of engineering Quartz has been around for over 50 years, but only recently has it come into popularity. It’s harder, more durable, and much less porous than marble. It has all the characteristics of what consumers are looking for in a countertop, but for years it lacked the beauty of natural stone.

Since inception, Quartz Master has been an innovator in technology and design of quartz surfaces. Acher Cohen, President, and lead designer, is well known for pushing boundaries and expanding the way the world envisions quartz. Quartz Master has the largest collection of marble inspired quartz in the industry. In fact, he invented the design. In May 2011, after 12 months of research, development and many attempts, Cohen introduced the first ever marble inspired design to quartz. And consumers, designers, and fabricator loved it.

Even the competitors loved it, they all followed his lead and imitated him. Today every major brand has a marble collection, but none as large as Quartz Master. And few follow the same manufacturing quality standards. Cohen is so confident in the quality of his quartz that he offers a lifetime warranty.

For the New Year, Cohen gives us two new marble inspired designs.

Calacutta Miel and Venato Gold added to Marble Collection

Calacutta Miel has an off white base with many thin, delicate gray veins with a few larger, bolder veins; the dance between the two veins screams “look at me.” Venato Gold has a creamy white base with thin and medium beige/gray veins throughout the design that creates a texture of soft movements and symmetry.

Quartz Master is headquartered in Bayonne NJ with showrooms throughout the US. They are the largest suppliers of engineered stone in North America. And they have the largest slab (127 x 63) and highest quality in the industry. They offer a lifetime warranty.

