Startup Weekend Ventura County 2017 Offers Cash Awards

Startup Weekend Ventura County will grant two cash awards, $10,000 each to the winning startup in healthcare and agriculture

Startup Weekend Ventura County (SWVC) announces today that SWVC 2017 will offer two cash awards as seed money, $10,000 to the most likely to succeed startup in healthcare and $10,000 to the most likely to succeed startup in agriculture. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges made up primarily of CEOs of local corporations. The awards will carry no interest or repayment obligations. The winner must incorporate to receive the money.

The likelihood to succeed of each team will be measured by the CEO judge panel along the following parameters: entrepreneurialism of the leader, strength in skill set of the team, value of the proposed product/service, understanding of customers’ profiles and demographics, size of the market opportunity, feasibility of the proposed product/service, competitiveness of the proposed product/service, and ease of market entry.

“The City of Camarillo is the sole sponsor of the $10,000 cash award for agriculture “says Gary Cushing, CEO of Camarillo Chamber. “The $10,000 cash award for healthcare is provided by the other sponsors of SWVC. In particular, we like to acknowledge the generous contributions of the County of Ventura, Meissner Filtration Products and Semtech Corporation.”

“We believe technology startups are important to the economic growth of Camarillo” adds Jan McDonald, Mayor of Camarillo. “It is our hope that the seed money we provide will encourage more entrepreneurs to pursue their ideas, participate in SWVC, tap into the rich business environment here, and launch their startups in our city.”

Startup Weekend Ventura County (http://startupweekendvc.com), organized by Camarillo Chamber of Commerce and Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals, will be held on April 21, 22 and 23, 2017 at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo, California. This 54-hour event invites intrapreneurial agriculturalists and healthcare specialists to team up with entrepreneurs, engineers and business professionals to address healthcare and agricultural challenges with innovative big data solutions.

#############

At Startup Weekend, you'll be immersed in the ideal environment for startup magic to happen. In just 54 hours, you will experience the highs, lows, fun, and pressure that make up life at a startup. As you learn how to create a real company, you'll meet the very best mentors, investors, cofounders, and sponsors who are ready to help you get started. You’ll be surrounded by smart, passionate people and with the best tools and approaches at your disposal. You’ll take giant leaps toward creating a business, becoming a founder, and connecting with the right people and resources.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13951692.htm