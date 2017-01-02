AAEON and iSign Announce Partnership Enabling Rugged Tablet Computers with Biometric Signature Technology

AAEON Electronics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged tablet computers, and iSign International Inc., a leader in biometric signature security solutions, today announced a technology partnership agreement. The partnership is a perfect marriage of AAEON’s rugged tablets and an unrivaled enterprise IT security solution for mobile device access. The biometric signature solution works on all of AAEON’s IP65 certified and MIL-STD-810G rugged tablet touch screens without the additional cost of optional biometric hardware. iSign’s technology is 99.999% secure and meets the most stringent mobile enterprise security standards.

AAEON rugged tablets range in size from 5.7” to 11.6” and offer a variety of optional accessories. The iSign software agent installs on the tablet and secures access to the device without the need for network connectivity. It automatically learns your biometric signature over time. The more you sign in to the device, the more accurately it recognizes a signature. IT policies can be configured for remote alerts and lock-down. Other security features includes iSign’s 2048 bit encryption, Dynamic PKI, and a proprietary GPS-based Biometric Signature.

“AAEON is extremely excited about this strategic partnership with iSign International” said Chuck Anderson, National Sales Manager of AAEON Electronic’s Rugged Mobile Division. “iSign’s biometric signature technology bundled with AAEON’s best-in-class rugged tablets is an affordable security solution for mobile device user verification. Securing corporate data and applications continues to be the #1 challenge for Enterprise IT mobile management. We’ve eliminated traditional biometric authentication hardware and complex VPN services while maintaining a 99.999% secure mobile platform.”

According to a Juniper Research report1 published in January, over 600 million mobile devices will have some form of biometric authentication by 2021, up from an estimated 190 million in 2016. The new research found that use cases for biometrics will transition from identification to verification where the biometric is stored on-device and alert notifications are sent to a service. A recent GCN article2 about mobile biometric authentication indicates that fingerprint and facial recognition biometrics are vulnerable. They can not only be hacked but have other cybersecurity vulnerabilities that include untrusted user interfaces and malware.

"iSign is excited to partner with a leading hardware manufaturer of rugged mobile devices" said Thien Pham, Chief Technology Officer. "iSign's unique approach to digital security with artificial intelligence allows us to create a cybersecurity game changing solution stack with unsurpassed protection against hacking."

About AAEON Electronics, Inc.



Established in 1992, AAEON is the industrial and embedded computing division of The ASUS Group of companies. Committed to innovative engineering, AAEON provides reliable, long-life computing platforms. These platforms include rugged tablets, industrial motherboards and systems, industrial displays, embedded controllers, network appliances, and integration services. As an Associate Member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, AAEON offers customized end-to-end services from initial product concept to board product design to mass manufacturing and after-sales service programs. AAEON is also a GSA government contract holder (#GS-35F-0470Y) serving Federal, State & Local government sectors. For more information on AAEON’s extensive breadth of products and services, please visit http://www.aaeon.com/.

About iSign International, Inc.



Established in 2016, iSign International is a private Texas corporation which has developed an original cyber security technology combining biometric signature recognition and projection, innovative devices pairing, Dynamic PKI encryption, GPS localization and univocal computer generated transactional password. iSign believes that its technology, which is covered by several patent pending claims, constitutes a game changing approach as it renders hacking practically impossible. Please visit http://www.isignintl.com to learn about our unsurpassed protection against hacking.

