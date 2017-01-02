Acclaimed Emergency Medicine Physician, Donald W. Alves, MD, will be Displayed in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Pikeland, Maryland



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Donald W. Alves, MD, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Alves is a highly-trained and qualified Emergency Medicine Physician with an extensive expertise in all facets of his work. Dr. Donald W. Alves has been in practice for more than 19 years and currently serving patients in Pikeland, Maryland.

Dr. Donald W. Alves’ career in medicine began in 1997 when he graduated with his Medical Degree from the Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. After completing an internship in Norfolk, Dr. Alves then completed a residency at the Morristown Memorial Hospital in New Jersey, before undertaking his fellowship at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in College Park.

Dr. Alves is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine, and is also a renowned expert in tactical emergency medicine and forensics. To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in his field, Dr. Alves maintains a professional membership with the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He attributes his success to his hard work and unwavering dedication. When he is not working, Dr. Alves enjoys riding bikes, reading, and antique collecting.

