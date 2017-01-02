Acclaimed Orthopedic Surgeon Kenneth R. Brooks, MD, FAAOS, will be Featured in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Nassau Bay, Texas



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Kenneth R. Brooks, MD, FAAOS, Orthopedic Surgeon, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Brooks is a highly-trained and qualified orthopedic surgeon with a vast expertise in all facets of his work, especially sports medicine, adult reconstructive orthopedic surgery, as well as hip, knee, and shoulder osteoarthritis. Dr. Brooks has been in practice for more than nine years. He is a former Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch who is now head of sports medicine and joint replacement at Houston Methodist St. John Hospital.

Dr. Brooks’ career in medicine began in 2000 when he graduated with his Medical Degree from The Chicago Medical School, Finch University of Health Sciences. Following his graduation, Dr. Brooks completed his internship and then residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He then went on to undertake his sports medicine fellowship training at Wayne State University, followed by an additional fellowship in adult reconstruction and joint replacement at University of Texas Health Science Center – Houston. Dr Brooks is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery, and has earned the coveted title of Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in his field, Dr. Brooks maintains professional memberships with the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and the Texas Orthopaedic Association. For his excellence, Dr. Brooks has been recognized with a Patient’s Choice Award in 2013, a Compassionate Doctor Recognition in 2013, and a Rose Award for Outstanding Service Excellence by Oregon Health Sciences University in 2000 and 2001. Dr. Brooks believes effective communication is the foundation for a successful physician-patient partnership. He attributes his great success to his hard work, staying focused, his love for the field and seeing his patients get healthier, and the support from his family. When he is not working, Dr. Brooks enjoys coaching his children in youth sports, golfing, body surfing, and spending time with his family.

View Dr. Kenneth R. Brooks’ Profile Here: https://www.findatopdoc.com/doctor/Kenneth-Brooks-Orthopaedic-Surgeon-Galveston-Texas-77555

Learn more about Dr. Brooks by reading his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World.

