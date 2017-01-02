Acclaimed Urologist, Cedric B. Emery, MD, FACS, will be Displayed in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / January 2, 2017 / Ventura, California



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Cedric B. Emery, MD, FACS, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Emery is a highly-trained and qualified urologist with an extensive expertise in all facets of his work, especially prostate cancer treatment, kidney disease, infertility, and bladder problems. Dr. Cedric B. Emery has been in practice for more than 40 years and is currently serving patients within Ventura Urology in Ventura, California. He is also affiliated with Ventura Community Hospital.

Dr. Cedric B. Emery’s career in medicine began in 1975 when he graduated with his Medical Degree from the University of California School of Medicine. Following his graduation, Dr. Emery subsequently completed his internship at Huntington Memorial Hospital, followed by his residency training at Los Angeles County Hospital, where he served as Chief Resident. Dr. Emery is board certified in Urology, and has earned the coveted title of Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

To keep up to date with the latest advances and developments in his field, Dr. Emery maintains a professional membership with the American Urological Association, the California Medical Association, the Societe Internationale D’Urologie, and the Ventura County Medical Society. In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Emery has been an attending staff teacher for USC – Los Angeles County Urology Department. He attributes his success to staying current with the newest cutting edge technology, striving to always learn more and remain up to date. When he is not assisting patients, Dr. Emery enjoys reading, biking, and skiing.

For the past 25 years Dr. Emery has developed a top-notch wellness clinic after hours and on weekends.

Patients may receive treatment for ED, incontinence, adult hormone deficiency, pain (joint and muscle), fatigue and more.

