Altec Lansing Launches Comprehensive Line of Sport Earphones and Next Generation of Freedom 2 Wireless Earphones

New Range of Styles and Shapes to Suit All Active Lifestyles as well as Deliver the Music That Moves You.

(CES Booth #16029) Altec Lansing, innovator in sound, unveils at 2017 CES® this week a wide range of durable, sporty Bluetooth earphones with sleek styles and eye-catching colors sure to please any fitness fan. Altec Lansing’s comprehensive line of Bluetooth fitness audio comes in a wide variety shapes, colors, and designs to match the earphone preferences of any listener. The sporty line is also durable enough to complement active lifestyles and workout needs, regardless of the elements.

Altec Lansing is also launching its next generation of Freedom 2 Wireless earbuds that can keep up with everything from spin class to rock climbing. With an IPX7 waterproof rating users can listen to what motivates them in the rain, the pool, or any workout in between. This truly wireless earphone line is more comfortable than ever, with the same great sound.

These latest offerings and more will be previewed at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 5-8, 2017, at the Central Hall, Booth #16029.

Additional product features include:

Sport In-Ear Earphones: MZX399 (MSRP $49.99; Available Q2 2017)



Sweatproof and waterproof earphones that keep workouts going with secure Freebit® ear buds in small, medium, and large for a custom fit

IPX7 waterproof headphones with six hours of battery life and 30-ft wireless range

Product comes with magnetic earbuds and reflective cable for night time walkers and joggers

Available colors: Black, Red, and Cobalt Blue

Sport In-Ear Earphones: MZX401 (MSRP $79.99; Available Q2 2017)



Slim earphones that are the ultimate in comfortable and secure grip

IPX7 waterproof

Come with a built-in vocal fitness tracker and a charging carry case for two extra charges

Six-hour battery life and 50-ft wireless range

Available colors: Black, Red, and Cobalt Blue

Behind-the-Ear Earphones: MZX499 (MSRP $49.99; Available Q2 2017)



Bluetooth earphones with magnetic earbuds and a reflective cable

IPX7 sweatproof, waterproof rating

Complete with a built-in vocal fitness tracker, charging carry case, wireless range of 50-ft and a six-hour battery life

Available colors: Black, Red, and Cobalt Blue

Behind-the-Ear Earphones: MZX799 (MSRP $79.99; Available Q2 2017)



These durable sport earphones fit securely with behind the ear support and Freebit® ear buds in small, medium, and large for a custom fit

IPX7 waterproof for any workout, with a built-in vocal fitness tracker, 50-ft wireless range, ten-hour battery life and charging carry case for two extra charges

Available colors: Black, Red, and Cobalt Blue

Hybrid Around-the-Neck Earphones: MZX699 (MSRP $49.99; Available Q2 2017)



These earphones come with secure-fit earbuds that connect to an around-the-neck band with an under collar magnetic clip

IPX7 waterproof with a 50-ft wireless range and 15-hour battery life

Available colors: Black, Red, and Cobalt Blue

Bluetooth Sport Headphones: MZX598 (MSRP $49.99; Available Q2 2017)



Lightweight design that is rated IPX4 sweatproof

Complete with 30-ft wireless range and an eight-hour battery life

4.2 Bluetooth for crystal clear sound

Touch panel control and built-in microphone to answer/decline calls

Available colors: Black, Red, and Cobalt Blue

Bluetooth Sports Headphones: MZX599 (MSRP $79.99; Available Q2 2017)



Slim headphones that are rated IPX4 sweatproof

Built-in vocal tracker, 50-ft wireless range and ten-hour battery life

Get two extra charges with the included charging carry case

4.2 Bluetooth for flawless pairing

Available colors: Black, Red, and Cobalt Blue

Freedom 2 Wireless (MSRP $149.99; Available Q2 2017)



Earphones fit comfortably with Freebit® ear buds in small, medium, and large for a more custom and secure fit

New sophisticated design is 40% smaller than the original

IPX7 certified waterproof

Featuring a whopping 100-ft wireless range, a five-hour battery life, plus a charging carry case for two extra charges

Available colors: Black

About Altec Lansing



Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile’s expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing.



http://www.alteclansing.com l @alteclansingofficial

